‘Crooked Joe’ taking side of terrorists — Trump

Former United States leader Donald Trump accused election rival President Joe Biden Thursday of siding with Hamas terrorists for threatening to stop sending US weapons to Israel if its troops attack Rafah in Gaza.

“Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network, referring to the protests against the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza that have spread across US universities.

Speaking later to reporters outside the courtroom at his hush money trial in New York, Trump said that “what Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful.”

“He’s totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it,” said the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee who will face off against Democrat Biden in the November election.

Under increasing pressure from the left of his own party to limit arms shipments, Biden paused delivery last week of 1,800 2,000-pound (907 kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs.

His administration has also previously taken smaller steps to show displeasure with Israel, including imposing sanctions on extremist settlers and letting through a United Nations Security Council resolution that supported a ceasefire.

The White House later insisted that Biden still strongly supported Israel.

“The argument that somehow we’re walking away from this role, we’re not willing to help them to defeat Hamas, just doesn’t comport with the facts,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.