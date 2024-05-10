Communities connect via Goldilocks stores

Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc., one of the portfolio companies of the SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), is emerging deeper into many local communities nationwide as it targets to launch 30 new franchise-owned stores intended to resemble neighborhood bakeries, instead of a typical chain store.

“Each of our franchisees is deeply embedded in their communities and this intimate local knowledge is crucial because it allows each bakeshop to feel less like a chain and more like a neighborhood store,” Goldilocks chief operating officer Jerson Go Uy said on Friday.

According to Uy, Goldilock remains committed to the success of its partners, which is why it extends substantial support to them by providing the necessary tools to thrive as business owners.

In Tacloban, Henry Gosyco has been a franchisee of Goldilocks for 16 years, becoming a partner in 2008. His affinity for the brand dates back to his high school days when he eagerly awaited relatives returning from Manila with classic Goldilocks treats like mamon and polvoron.

Classic mamon and polvoron

“Since my high school days, I would eagerly request relatives traveling to Manila to bring home the classic mamon and polvoron,” said Gosyco. “Over the years, my love for the brand has only deepened, and it has long been my aspiration to own a Goldilocks store.”

Gosyco has not only embraced the brand but also extended its influence into community service. Several of his stores actively participate in partnership programs with LGUs in Tacloban, including the Brigada Eskwela program, local tree-planting initiatives and feeding programs.

Dr. Martin Martinez, another franchisee, shared Gosyco’s sentiment, having cherished Goldilocks since the age of 12.

“I always had it in mind that I wanted to be part of a Goldilocks store someday,” Martinez said.

“I remember stepping into a Goldilocks in Mandaluyong for the first time when I was 12 and immediately felt warm and welcomed by the homey feeling of the store and the taste of the food, especially the mamon.”

Boosting communities

“At the end of the day, we want to boost the communities where we operate,” said Uy, emphasizing the integral role of franchise partners in fostering community connections that drive positive economic impact.

This dedication to community upliftment has inspired other franchisees like Blanca Bondoc.

She keeps her stores open early in the morning during occasions like the Simbang Gabi to accommodate churchgoers after Mass.

“Adjusting our operating hours to cater to the needs of churchgoers attending early morning services is our way of serving our community,” Bondoc said. “With the support of the Goldilocks team, we strive to provide the best service to our customers.”

Earlier this year, the SM group reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the development of underserved regions in the country, recognizing the potential for growth in local economies and the importance of serving these communities.

Currently, Goldilocks has 926 stores as of end-2023, of which 360 are franchised-owned stores.