Celebrate 70 years of Araneta City

Araneta City, a storied mixed-use commercial hub with a pioneering legacy in lifestyle and entertainment, is marking yet another milestone this 2024 as it celebrates its 70th founding anniversary!

And to thank the loyal Araneta City-zens for their past seven decades, the City of Firsts is giving away iPad to lucky customers with the 70 IPADS FOR 70 YEARS raffle promo!

From 19 April to 7 July, customers just need to present a ₱1,000 single-receipt purchase from any establishment inside Araneta City malls (Gateway Mall 1, Gateway Mall 2, Ali Mall, or Farmers Plaza) to earn an e-raffle entry. Customers may also present four receipts totaling ₱1,000 each—with each receipt at least ₱250–from any Araneta City mall food court or from Dampa at Farmers Market to enter the promo.

Also valid for an e-raffle entry are four movie tickets from Gateway Cineplex 18, and a single-receipt purchase of at least ₱1,000 from either Novotel Manila Araneta City or ibis Styles Manila Araneta City.

Maximize your chances of winning by spending and redeeming e-raffle stubs on May 17-19, May 31-June 2, June 14-16, and June 28-30 to avail of the "Double Your Raffle Stub" promo. E-raffle redemption booths are open from 10AM to 8PM until July 7 at designated areas in Araneta City malls.

Don't miss your chance to be among the lucky winners of Araneta City's anniversary surprise. So spend now and enjoy this treat only at the City of Firsts!

To learn more about this promo, please visit this link .

Araneta City's 70 IPADS FOR 70 YEARS anniversary raffle promo is made possible by iStudio, Manila Bulletin, and Daily Tribune.