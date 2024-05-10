CdO clears roadways of obstructions

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A city task force continued clearing operations in Barangay 35 on Friday, removing illegal structures that obstructed a drainage project and caused traffic congestion.

Task force head Antonio Resma Jr. said the demolitions were requested by Barangay Chairman Jose Ligtas. The illegal structures, which included shanties, impeded the construction of a drainage system in the barangay.

“These structures also encroached on barangay roads, causing traffic jams during peak hours,” Resma added.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy instructed the City Housing and Urban Development Department (CHUDD) to conduct an inventory of affected families.

Those who qualify will be considered for relocation to city social housing programs.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed food packs to affected families.

City police officers, Bureau of Fire Protection personnel, Roads and Traffic Administration personnel, and barangay tanods were deployed to assist with the clearing operation.