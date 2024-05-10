Catapang welcomes strip search probe

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. yesterday said he welcomed a review by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) of the BuCor’s protocols and procedures in its prisons and penal farms.

This as Catapang ordered a stop to the cavity and strip searches conducted on prison visitors pending the results of its investigation into the complaints of two female visitors.

“If this will further improve our services to our stakeholders and the public, any technical assistance the CHR may extend to us will be very welcome,” Catapang said.

He said he had written CHR Commissioner Faydah Maniri Dumarpa, focal commissioner for PDLs, to assure her that BuCor was one with their cause of upholding human rights.

He assured the CHR that the BuCor’s efforts were aligned towards the desired outcomes through the adoption of safe and standard protocols that adhere to the Mandela Rules.

He said the BuCor’s protocols were dynamic and were in line with current trends in correctional management.

He said searches on visitors were conducted in private cubicles by same gender officers following standards of hygiene and sanitation.

The search procedures, he said, are fully explained to visitors, including the contents of a waiver agreeing to a search.

“Should a visitor refuse to undergo a search, they may avail of an electronic visit or “e-dalaw.” Minors are not subjected to strip searches,” Catapang said.

He told Dumarpa that the searches had uncovered 19 attempts to smuggle drugs and other contraband in the genitals of female visitors.

As to the complaint of the two PDLs’ wives, Maricel Alcántara and Gloria Almonte, which stemmed from an incident on 21 April, Catapang told Dumarpa the women searchers were relieved of their duties while the investigation is ongoing.