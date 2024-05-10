Beach volley

Seafront Summerfest 2024 turns up the heat with an exciting volleyball tournament at the BVR Summer Kickoff.

Recently, Aboitiz Land partnered with Beach Volleyball Republic to host a beach volleyball tournament featuring top players from professional and collegiate teams.

The festivities will run from March to June, drawing spectators and sports enthusiasts to experience the development’s vibrant seaside community.

The BVR Summer Kickoff at Seafront Residences witnessed an electrifying display of beach volleyball prowess on Saturday, culminating in FEU’s Melody Pons and Sheena Cafe clinching the women’s division title with a masterful 21-14, 21-10 victory over Katipunan’s Gena Hora and Euri Eslapor.

In the men’s division, NU’s rising stars Johnwayne Dionela and Rain Skyler Gemarino showcased their talent, securing a 21-17, 21-12 win over CSB’s Kevin Ondevilla and Rocky Motol.

FEU’s Frenchie Premaylon and Love Lopez claimed the women’s bronze, while Kyle Retiza and Reynan Postorioso secured third place for the men.

A thrilling exhibition match between BVR founders Fille Cayetano and Bea Tan against Dzi Gervacio and Iris Tolenada highlighted the event, with Cayetano and Tan prevailing 21-16, 21-17.