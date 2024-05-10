Ankle sprain injury slows down Malapit

An ankle injured that returned proved costly for national team member Gennah Malapit, who had to settle for silver in the U20 javelin event of the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships.

The 32nd Southeast Asian Games silver medalist said the injury she got weeks before came back after a misstep in one of her attempts in the tournament.

She wound up with 33.08 meters, leading Adamson High School teammate Elizabeth Sicat to grab the gold medal after a throw of 33.35 meters.

“I’m still adjusting on my steps. There was something wrong with it since it hasn’t been fully healed,” Malapit said.

“It was an accident in training.”

Despite not clinching the gold, Malapit is still proud of Sicat and another Adamson entry in Irene Joy Veloso, who clinched third place with an effort of 32.86 meters.

She also said she won’t need surgery as she focuses on getting better.

“I’m very proud of my teammate because she worked hard for her place,” Malapit said. “For this time being, all I need is rest and strengthening training to avoid this scenario in the future.”