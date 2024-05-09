Victoria catches fire, puts Voyagers back on winning track

The Pasay Voyagers returned to orbit with an 89-75 trouncing of the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season late Wednesday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Propped up by their loud local fans, the Voyagers clustered 10 points, the first six points by Laurenz Victoria, in the fourth quarter for a 72-49 spread that pushed their record to 4-2 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Victoria scored 21 points and snared six rebounds as Pasay bounced back from a 70-77 beating by South Cotabato on 2 May to catch up with its victim in the standings.

Other Voyagers who delivered were Patrick Sleat with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Dhon Reverente with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Warren Bonifacio with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Rizal got 20 points from Alwyn Alday and 17 points plus 13 rebounds from Keith Agovida, but no other Golden Cooler was able to break twin digits.

Earlier, Batangas City banked on a four-cornered attack to thwart Negros, 72-62, while South Cotabato wasted a 20-point spread but held on to beat Bulacan, 85-82.

Drawing firepower from Jeckster Apinan, Mark Cruz, Cedric Ablaza and RJ Ramirez, the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters pulled way at halftime, 37-22, and proceeded to raise its slate to 5-1.

Apinan collected 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, Cruz 13 points plus seven rebounds, Ablaza 11 points, nine rebounds plus three blocks, and Ramirez 10 points plus three rebounds for the MPBL inaugural titlists in 2018.

MJ Dela Virgen also did his share with nine points and seven assists for Batangas, which pulled down Negros to the lower half of the standings at 3-4.

The Muscovados got 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals from Renz Palma and 10 points plus two rebounds and two steals from Jeremy Cruz.

South Cotabato leaned on the 29-point, nine-rebound explosion for South Cotabato, which also drew 10 points and 10 rebounds from Chris Dumapig.

Bulacan slumped to 1-6 despite the 25-point, 10-assist, eight-rebound, four-steal effort of Paolo Hubalde and the 24-point, seven-rebound, two-steal output of Nino Ibanez.