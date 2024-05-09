U.S. Speaker escapes ouster with Dems’ help

The Republican leader of the United States House of Representatives got an unlikely help from Democrats on Wednesday when 163 liberals voted to reject a motion by his partymate to remove him.

A total 359 votes defeated the 43 right-wing conservatives who supported Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolution. She complained that Speaker Mike Johnson “regularly” sided with Democrats to consolidate power and for running a party that “fuels foreign wars, tramples on civil liberties and increases our disastrous national debt.”

Greene also was booed by colleagues when she announced the move and she was not supported by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who recently said the speaker was “doing a very good job.”

Nevertheless, Trump praised Greene in an effusive statement released on his Truth Social platform after the vote.

“I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come,” he said.

But he added that Republicans were “not in a position” to oust Johnson.

“At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time,” he said.

After the vote Johnson said: “I want to say that I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort, that is certainly what it was.”

Greene, a fervent Trump ally, had two public supporters but none of the broader backing on the right that prompted the removal last year of Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.