Silva, Guinto carry Letran, Arellano to Final Four

Letran College and Arellano University caught the last bus headed to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 women’s and men’s volleyball Final Four, respectively, with Lara Mae Silva and AC Guinto shining in a game of high stakes.

The Lady Knights repulsed a 12-year playoff drought by securing a spot in the stepladder semifinals behind the heroics of libero ace Silva.

The third-year defense specialist proved why she is the leading libero in the league by powering Letran to the Final Four via a masterful to a 25-20, 25-27, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9 win over San Sebastian College.

In a match where they could either get eliminated or finish at top two, Silva showed up big with 23 excellent digs and 19 excellent receptions to seal the second seed for the Lady Knights with a 7-2 card.

Silva’s heroics in the Lady Knights’ final game before the Final Four earned her the final iteration of this season’s Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Player of the Week award presented by San Miguel Corporation.

“Letran wasn’t expected to be in this situation so circumstances made us reach this place,” Letran head coach Oliver Almadro said.

“It just so happens that they believe in the system. Whatever it is, unexpected eh. We never thought that we would be in the Final Four and in this position pa. But the job is not yet done, let’s see where this journey will take us.”

Silva, who leads the tournament in both the digging and receiving departments, zoomed past teammate Gia Maquilang, Mapua’s Raissa Ricablanca, and Arellano’s Pauline de Guzman for the weekly honors backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, veteran outside hitter Guinto earned his own Player of the Week plum after pushing Arellano to a return trip to the Final Four.

With their tournament lives hanging in the balance, Guinto pulled out his best for last in the elimination round to power the Chiefs past Jose Rizal University, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.

The high-leaper finished with 20 points anchored on 18 attacks and two blocks on top of 16 excellent receptions, pushing the Chiefs to the fourth seed with a 5-4 card.

Guinto won the weekly citation over fellow Chief Carl Berdal and Letran’s John Derrick Bautista.