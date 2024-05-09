Morrison clinches Philippine Athletics Championships gold

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist William Morrison III bagged another gold in his collection after dominating the men's shot put in the second day of the Philippine Athletics Championships at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City Thursday evening.

Morrison tallied a distance of 18.77 meters to clinch the gold medal in this tournament.

Jonah Anak of Malaysia settled for silver with 17.10 m while Aron Cuenca of Mapua University finished at third place with 14.13 m.

Meanwhile, Jamela de Asis of UST won the women’s shot put after tallying a distance of 12.06 meters in the morning session.

Vincent dela Cruz of the University of the East also caught the gold medal in men’s 10000-m walk after clocking in 48 minutes and 8.22 seconds.