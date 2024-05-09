LTO hotline tapped to enforce anti-wangwang

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Thursday urged the public to use the agency’s “Aksyon on the Spot” hotline 09292920865 in reporting motor vehicles that still use sirens and blinkers in line with the “anti-wangwang” directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Mendoza said that aside from government cars that are not authorized to use sirens and blinkers, the public can also report private vehicles that use sirens and blinkers as he stressed that all of them are illegal.

Mendoza was referring to President Marcos’ Administrative Order (AO) 18 which states that all government officials and personnel are prohibited from utilizing sirens, blinkers, and other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers or other similar signaling or flashing devices.

“Unauthorized and improper use of signaling or flashing devices by government officials and employees shall be dealt with in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations,” the AO read.

AO stated that sirens, blinkers and other similar devices shall not be used unless in clearly appropriate circumstances, and only by motor vehicles designated for official use by the AFP, NBI and PNP, and fire trucks, hospital ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

“In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers, and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders,” it said.

Mendoza said the Aksyon on the Spot hotline can also be used in reporting online scammers who impersonate the LTO in sending fake traffic violations.

The “Aksyon on the Spot” road users are encouraged to send SMS (short messaging system) to 09292920865 if they cross paths with abusive or erring motorists on the road.

He said they will be distributing “Aksyon on the Spot” stickers to motorists, especially those who will be renewing the license registration of their respective motor vehicles.

The purpose, he said, is to take advantage of the feature of the hotline which also carries a QR code that will provide access to the complainants to formally lodge their complaints.