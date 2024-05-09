Kiana Valenciano drops ‘Sweet Release,’ sets 10 May performance with Gary V

Kiana Valenciano, who also goes by the stage name Kiana V — is creating waves in the music industry once again with her new single. “Sweet Release” is a dance track designed to showcase her unique vocal stylings and songwriting ability. She co-wrote this captivating single with songwriters Rosemarie Tan and Philippe dela Pena. As the kids say these days, “Sweet Release” is a bop. Produced by De’La, it’s sure to set dance floors ablaze with its catchy hook and irresistible rhythm.

Kiana’s songwriting is deeply personal, drawing from her own experiences, and she’s been hard at work in the studio lately. In fact, “Sweet Release,” which she says is dedicated to her best friend, is just the first taste of what’s to come from this talented young woman in 2024.

During a recent interview at the launch of Kenzo’s spring-summer 2024 line in Greenbelt 3, Makati City, she shared some insights into the evolution of her sound. According to Kiana, she’s currently leaning more toward a pop vibe, reminiscent of her father Gary Valenciano’s iconic style. She also revealed that she’s been working on a lot of Tagalog songs.

“I’ve started writing, and some of my favorite songs are in Tagalog,” says Kiana who has been exploring writing in Tagalog since she started creating songs in English. “I’m really, really excited. It’s different to express ourselves in our native tongue. It’s really moving, a different experience. I’m having too much fun.”

Her excitement was palpable as she talked about her upcoming album. However, she refrained from giving away too many details. All she said was that if all goes well, the album will drop sooner rather than later. She’s been writing and recording with an eye toward releasing a new batch of songs by the end of the year, if not early next year.

“It’s kind of two years in the making,” Kiana says of the album. “So you’ll hear a lot of my growth through my storytelling, and also sonically; the sound of the music, the genre, has been changing as well. It’s different from what I’ve released in the past, but a good kind of different.”

Although she’s been busy working on new music, she made time to perform at the National Diversity Coalition’s 21st Annual Economic Development Conference at The Landmark in Mission Hills, California.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Unveiling the Future,” focused on harnessing diversity and inclusion to foster economic growth and prosperity. The event was well-received, drawing a sold-out crowd and featuring discussions on how these critical elements contribute to economic development. Aside from Kiana, performers at the conference included soul singer April Velasco, the internationally acclaimed all-male hip hop dance group Junior New System, and Nonie Belarmino’s iDance Line Dancers.

Most recently, Kiana joined her father Gary onstage at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last 26 and 27 April for the musical extravaganza that is Pure Energy: One Last Time. Like her brother Gabriel, who also performed on both nights of the show, Kiana is now based primarily in the US, where she is charting her own career with Gary and his wife, Angeli, cheering her on from thousands of miles away. Since Kiana moved abroad in 2020, this journey has led to tremendous growth in her career and personal life. Her notable achievements include performing at SXSW; opening for Yuna in LA; winning Female R&B Artist of the Year at the 2022 PMPC Star Awards for her song “Corners;” and collaborating with renowned artists like Jesse Barrera; and writing songs for younger independent artists from different songwriting camps.

Gary has spoken at length about how proud he is that Kiana is forging her own path in the world, though he admits he misses her. That’s why it’s so heartwarming that Kiana made time to be by her father’s side for what will likely be remembered as the most memorable concert of Gary’s 40-year career thus far.

Pure Energy: One Last Time was so well-received that a third night has been scheduled at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 10 May. Kiana will perform alongside her father again. All proceeds from the show will benefit the Valenciano family’s Shining Light Foundation, continuing Gary’s legacy of giving back through his music.