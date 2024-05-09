Edu, Porter join Ateneo dribblers

Femi Edu and Kristian Porter are not going anywhere as they reaffirmed their commitment to the men’s team of Ateneo de Manila University starting Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

The 18-year-old Edu, the younger brother of Gilas Pilipinas stalwart AJ Edu, said he opted to stay after being influenced by the school’s esteemed academic community.

“I’ve heard many positive things about the school, both academically and otherwise. I simply want to be a part of that,” said the 6-foot-4 Edu, who is planning to enter the school’s Computer Science program.

He said a visit from no less than Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin in their home last February played a significant role in his decision to stay.

“That was certainly significant because it helped foster a relationship with Tab. My family really appreciated it,” said Edu, who will arrive in the country late June after graduating from Copleston High School in Ipswich.

“It played a major role in my decision to choose Ateneo.”

Meanwhile, choosing Ateneo was an obvious choice for Porter, who attended Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu before transferring to Ateneo de Manila High School for senior high.

“Throughout my entire school life, I’ve been an Atenean. From Ateneo de Cebu to Ateneo de Manila, so you could say I bleed blue. Continuing this tradition into my college years brings me immense joy,” said Porter, who is also part of the Gilas Boys’ team that placed sixth in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship back in 2022.

Porter said he is excited to reunite with fellow Magis Eagles Jared Bahay, Michael Asoro, and Raffy Celis, as well as to play alongside former Gilas teammates Mason Amos, Kyle Gamber, Kobe Demisana and Lebron Nieto.

“It warms my heart to see familiar faces from my past. Being able to play alongside them once again, especially on the collegiate stage, is nothing short of amazing. It makes me reminisce about our shared memories and reflect on our journey to where we are now,” said Porter, who will enroll in the school’s Interdisciplinary Studies program.

“It fills me with overwhelming happiness, and I can’t help but wear a smile from ear to ear. I genuinely hope that each and every one of us achieves our dreams and aspirations in the future.”

Baldwin is excited to have both Edu and Porter in his pool as they bring size to the Blue Eagles that lost Kai Ballungay after Season 86.