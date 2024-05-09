DAR helps CamSur farmers boost coops

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Thursday said it recently conducted an orientation to 12 agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) to capacitate its farmer members with basic knowledge and skills on organizational management, financial reporting and taxation.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform program officer Renato C. Bequillo said the activity dubbed “Coopmustahan,” aims to create an avenue for the ARBOs and the different line agencies to engage in a meaningful dialogue.

“The purpose of the CoopMustahan is to provide our farmers’ cooperatives, as well as others aspiring to become an ARBO, updates on the programs and projects of different government agencies, such as the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), which can help strengthen cooperatives,” Bequillo said.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform program officer Rodel C. Martirez said that aside from the 12 established ARBOs, two aspiring ARB organizations also participated in the activity.

“DAR does not only give land. Our agency, more importantly, provides different support services to ARBOs, which will help them make their lands more productive. This activity is only one of the many support services we give to our ARBOs,”Martirez said.

Resource speaker from CDA Marie Chris G. Valencia discussed the role of CDA in the growth and sustainability of cooperatives, as well as the agency’s annual reportorial requirements. She also reminded the participants to religiously comply with the requirements to avoid being tagged as a non-compliant cooperative.

BIR speaker Cesar Sarmiento focused on the intricacies of taxation on cooperatives. He also clarified the gray areas raised by the participants.