Catanduanes sari-sari stores get Starlink

Packworks, a Filipino startup that offers a business-to-business or Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) marketplace for sari-sari stores, has launched SariLink in partnership with the international non-profit organization Help.NGO.

The partnership intends to provide fast and reliable Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Connectivity through Starlink Internet to close the digital divide and boost local entrepreneurship in the Philippines.

Currently on its pilot run, the partners have installed LEO communication terminals in select micro-retail stores in Catanduanes.

Such a strategic move would empower small entrepreneurs in far-flung areas of the island, making them digitally connected by leveraging innovative solutions provided by the Packworks platform.

Bridging the digital gap

The SariLink program is designed to bridge the digital gap that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) often face due to unreliable internet access.

The “Better Internet for All Filipinos” 2024 report by the World Bank indicates that despite recent advancements, the Philippines is still lagging behind neighboring Southeast Asian countries regarding internet connectivity.

The report points out that issues of affordability, speed, and access create a disparate digital landscape.

The Philippine Statistics Authority has also revealed that Internet access and speed are significantly lower in rural regions, underscoring the challenge of reaching geographically isolated and rural areas.