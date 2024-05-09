BI nabs 3 Koreans wanted for robbery

Three South Korean nationals, who were wanted by local authorities in their country for robbery, were recently apprehended by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives in Cebu.

In his statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the three fugitives as Han Jungwoo, 37; Jo Woongje, 36; and Lee Chihoon, 25, who were arrested in Talisay City, Cebu, by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BIFSU).

Tansingco said that those Koreans are all subjects of red notices issued by Interpol due to the arrest warrants that were issued against them by a South Korean court.

According to reports, the eastern district court in Seoul issued the said warrants in January after authorities filed robbery charges against them.

BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy stated that the suspects were charged with secretly monitoring their victims and obtaining their passwords and personal information through the use of sophisticated instruments, including surveillance cameras and tracking devices.

Sy added that after obtaining the data, the suspects broke into the houses of their victims by breaking in and stealing valuables valued at about 4.5 million won, or around US$3,300.

The three arrested South Koreans were immediately transported to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while they awaited their deportation proceedings.

The BI chief said that as a consequence of their arrest, those arrested fugitives will be placed on the BI blacklist, banning them from re-entering the country.