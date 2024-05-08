Stormy Daniels details alleged sex with Trump at hush money trial

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the heart of Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial, testified Tuesday “in sometimes explicit detail” — about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with the former president in a hotel penthouse suite.

Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels on the eve of his 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, when the lurid story of marital infidelity could have sunk his campaign.

“The people call Stormy Daniels,” prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said as Trump, who is seeking to recapture the White House in November, sat at the defense table in the Manhattan courtroom flanked by his lawyers.

What followed was detailed testimony about the sexual encounter Daniels said she had with Trump “his boxer shorts, the sexual position, that he did not wear a condom” all while the former president stared on, stony faced.

Trump has denied the affair, and his defense team tried — unsuccessfully — to have a mistrial declared, citing the “extremely prejudicial” nature of Daniels’s testimony.

Speaking to reporters after the day’s proceedings, Trump called the case a “disgrace” and said he “should be out campaigning right now.”

Judge Juan Merchan has imposed a gag order on Trump prohibiting him from publicly attacking witnesses and the ex-president did not comment directly on Daniels’s appearance on the stand.