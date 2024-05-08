Scribes rally past PBA BTS

Karlo Sacamos scored underneath with a second left off a Cedelf Tupas assist to lead the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Press Corps to a thrilling 64-63 comeback win over PBA BTS in the main game of the PBAPC Raffy Japa Cup presented by Burlington Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Sacamos, who had 11 of his 15 points in the final period, bannered the Scribes’ rally from a 60-49 deficit with 4:48 remaining for a rousing debut in the tournament backed by Rain or Shine, Gatorade, the Philippine Sports Commission, PBA, and LGR.

Jonas Terrado also dominated the paint in the sportswriters’ come-from-behind win, finishing with a game-high 18 points which came with 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two blocks.

PBA BTS, a team composed of the Commissioner’s Office’s “Blue Boys,” table officials, and statisticians, was led by Arloune Miguel and Jhune Adachi who tallied 16 points apiece.

In other games, Nic Earnshaw had 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists while Merv Villar had 11 and Jansen Aban and Joseph Reyes 10 apiece as Sports5 Draper survived a furious fourth quarter comeback by the Eugene Rodriguez-led TV5 Engineering in a 63-56 win, while Batang Pier physical therapist Sydney Talabis starred in TerraPort’s easy 61-48 win over Awesome Cignal.