Revilla recovering from Achilles injury

Senator Bong Revilla on Wednesday said he is already determined to return to work onsite despite ongoing recovery from his Achilles injury.

In his first public appearance since being hospitalized, Revilla told Palace reporters in an interview that he is still optimistic about his recovery timeline amid the challenges posed by his injury.

Revilla entered the Manila Polo Club in Makati City with the aid of a walker for the signing event between the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Last month, the 57-year-old actor-turned-political personality said on his Facebook that he had torn his Achilles tendon while he was filming his upcoming movie project, “Alyas Pogi.”

“I am on the road to recovery, but it’s a long way to go. Three to six months to one year because of the Achilles tendon rupture — they totally cut it to make it stronger, but it’s going to be better than before,” Revilla said.

“So there’s a big hope that I’ll recover quickly. But I am hoping that maybe in the next three months I can walk already but I couldn’t run, just can’t run,” Revilla added.

When asked about his return to Senate duties, Revilla said he would attend a session onsite on Wednesday (8 May), defying his doctor’s advice to work from home.

“I will go to the Senate. I will also show up there but against my doctor’s advice. I’m stubborn,” Revilla said.