Resto names dish after Janice de Belen

A small restaurant in Sto. Rosario, Mandaluyong City serves delicious and mouthwatering cheesy nachos called “Janice,” named after the famous actress Janice de Belen, who also acts as adviser for the restaurant’s menu.

Finkels Diner told this writer that the said nachos are Janice’s personal recipe for nacho chips, Mexican-inspired sauce, fresh onions and a rich amount of melted cheese as its crowning glory.

Aside from Janice Nachos, Finkels also s popular Mediterranean recipes like Turkish Pide; Lahmacun and a wide array of breads and pastries.