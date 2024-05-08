PLP, QCU to train barangay leaders

Two local government-run universities will train barangay leaders on delivery support for out-of-school youths (OSY) that is funded by the United States Agency for International Development’s Education Development Center.

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig (PLP) and Quezon City University (QCU) will partner in the conduct the Executive Course for Barangay Leaders of Systems Delivery Support for the OSY Project or BLeSDS under the Second Chance Opportunities (Opportunity 2.0 Program) of the USAID-Education Development Center.

The course aims to assist barangay officials, youth leaders, community organizers including OSY completers of the Alternative Learning System and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority courses.

The BLeSDS will run for six months and conducted online. At the conclusion of this program, it is expected that participants will be able to develop detailed programs that respond to the needs of OSY Pasigueños.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on the training course by QCU president Dr. Theresita V. Atienza, PLP president Dr. Glicerio M. Maningas and Carlo Fernando of USAID-EDC.

“Salamat QCU for your initiative to share your knowledge to us in Pasig City through the BLeSDS for the OSY project,” Sotto said.