Patafa backs Olympic hopefuls

The Philippine Track and Field Athletics Federation (Patafa) vows to support athletes who are determined to represent the country in the Paris Olympics.

Patafa president Terry Capistrano yesterday said they are willing to open their wallet and spend for whoever has a golden chance of qualifying in the Summer Games.

So far, only pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena is sure to represent the federation in the Olympics. It, however, still has an option to send a female competitor through the universality rule.

“Show me your passport, I’ll look at your rankings and if you’re within the top 32 or 45, I’ll get you fitted for a uniform right away. It’s that easy,” Capistrano said in a press briefing at the sidelines of the Philippine Athletics Championships yesterday at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

“Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang are the closest as they are within the top 30.”

Aside from hurdlers Hoffman and Cabang, Olympians Eric Cray and Kristina Knott, Asian champion Robyn Brown and Southeast Asian Games champion Janry Ubas are also primed to make it to the Paris Games via qualifying points. They have until 30 June to either make the cut or hit their respective Olympic standards.