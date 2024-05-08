SNAPS

NEW ALLIANCE IS BORN

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.'s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and Speaker Martin Romualdez's political party, LAKAS-CMD, sign an alliance on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City. Governor Reynaldo Tamayo of South Cotabato, the party's national president, claims that PFP is home to over half of all governors in the nation. With 100 members, or one-third of the House, Lakas-CMD, of which Romualdez is the party president, is the most powerful bloc in the House of Representatives. The PFP and Lakas-CMD were part of the UniTeam alliance in 2022, which catapulted Marcos Jr. as the country's President, garnering 31 million votes. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL