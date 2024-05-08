Local firm taps Singaporean partner to spur Phl’s realty sector

Homegrown company Upper Room Realty has partnered with Singapore-based APAC Realty to establish ERA Philippines, with an aim to make far-reaching changes in the local property sector by opening it up to a broader regional network of resources.

Officially launched last week, ERA Philippines allows Upper Room Realty to operate ERA-member broker offices in Metro Manila for an initial 15-year period.

Chief agency officer Bobby Kok said the new venture will initially focus on residential developments such as condominiums, apartments, strata townhouses, and houses and lots.

Global trading post

“Over time, we have witnessed the vast potential of the Philippines, and we are determined to see it soar to new heights of success. We envision the Philippines not only as a thriving market but also as a global trading post, connecting diverse economies and cultures,” Kok said.

“We are fully committed to leveraging this opportunity to create a dynamic global marketplace,” he added.

With its presence in the Philippines, ERA Asia Pacific has now expanded to 13 destinations.

ERA Philippines property professionals and brokers benefit from relevant training complemented with access to research, data, and insights on trends affecting the market and property sectors.

Favorable commission terms are laid out for members who also enjoy a dual career roadmap path in sales and leadership.