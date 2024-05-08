How to stay cool

Basking in the warm embrace of the sun nearly year-round, the Philippines has long been considered a tropical paradise for visitors longing for a way out of their wintry climes. With an average of over 2,000 hours of sunshine per year, the country is irresistible among tourists who yearn to frolic in the islands under the sun’s golden glow.

Lately, however, as the ill effects of climate change make their presence felt, the heat has become, even for locals, as oppressive as a clingy ex. face-to-face classes have been suspended, big-time events have had to be shelved or rescheduled, and offices have to shorten working hours as a way to beat the scorching heat.

With temperatures soaring to new heights thanks to the so-called “global boiling,” it’s time to bust out the big guns and beat the heat like a pro. So grab your sunscreen and, together, let’s tackle this infernal heatwave head-on.

First, let’s talk about staying cool. We’re not just talking about sipping piña coladas by the pool (although that’s encouraged). No, we’re talking about strategic cooling maneuvers that would make a polar bear jealous. Invest in a good old-fashioned electric fan — or better yet, a whole army of them. Position them strategically around your living space for maximum airflow, and bask in the blissful breeze like a tropical monarch.

But why stop there? Get creative with your cooling techniques. Fill up a kiddie pool and splash around like a carefree mermaid. Or fashion yourself a DIY air conditioner using nothing but a bucket, some ice, and a fan. It may not be the most elegant solution, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Let’s face it, elegance went out the window the moment you started sweating through your shirt.

Of course, no discussion on surviving the sweltering heat would be complete without addressing the importance of hydration. We’re not just talking about sipping daintily on a glass of water; I’m talking about guzzling H2O like it’s going out of style. Channel your inner camel and keep a water bottle glued to your hand at all times. Bonus points if you infuse it with some fancy fruit for a refreshing twist.

But hydration is only half the battle. You’ve also got to protect yourself from the sun’s fiery wrath. Slather on that SPF like it’s nobody’s business, and don’t forget to reapply liberally throughout the day.

For the love of all that is holy, invest in a good pair of sunglasses and a stylish hat — not only will you look like a bona fide celebrity, but you’ll also be shielding yourself from the sun’s relentless glare.

Now, let’s talk about fashion. Yes, we know when you’re melting faster than a scoop of ice cream on a hot sidewalk, fashion would be the last thing on your mind. But hear us out: dressing appropriately for the heat can make all the difference. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics that allow your skin to breathe — think linen, cotton, and anything that won’t turn into a sauna the moment you step outside.

And finally, when all else fails, embrace the heat like the fiery fiend it is. Embrace the sweat stains, the frizzy hair, the general feeling of stickiness — after all, it’s just Mother Nature’s way of giving you a free sauna.

So crank up the reggae music, break out the tropical fruit, and ride out the heatwave with style, sass, and a healthy dose of sunscreen.

In all, surviving the oppressive heatwave in the Philippines — or anywhere else for that matter — requires a combination of strategic cooling maneuvers, hydration tactics, and a healthy dose of humor.

So slap on that SPF, crank up the fans, and embrace the sweat stains with pride. After all, when life gives you lemons, you make piña coladas — and when it gives you scorching heat, you make a fashion statement.

Hahaha. Chill.