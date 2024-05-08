Go supports return to old school calendar

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go voiced his support for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) intent to revert to the previous school calendar where breaks are held during summer.

The DepEd announced on Tuesday, 7 May, that starting next school year (SY), the academic calendar would shift back to its old schedule. This announcement was formalized through Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024, which also set the upcoming school year to begin on 29 July, and conclude on 16 May next year.

The adjustment comes in response to the rising heat index, which has prompted calls for a scheduling overhaul to ensure the safety and comfort of students. Senator Go’s endorsement of this shift underscores the importance of balancing the health and well-being of students with the need to ensure quality education.

According to Go, the strategic shift can accommodate the academic needs of students better while adapting to the changing environmental conditions that the country faces.

DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte is ready to craft a comprehensive strategy to transition all schools to the June-March schedule by the following year.

The senator encouraged the public to protect their well-being amid existing and emerging health risks brought about by the hot weather.

