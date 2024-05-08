Gesmundo rallies women judges

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo called on women judges in the country to lead and transform the region, and make the world more inclusive, more accepting, and more sensitive.

This was the strong call of CJ Gesmundo as he spoke during the International Association of Women Judges Regional Conference in Asia and the Pacific held at Fili Hotel, Nustar Resort, Cebu City on 8 May.

“I wish you all continued strength, courage, and resolve as you look to lead, and transform our region, and make the world more inclusive, more accepting, and more sensitive,” Gesmundo said.