Filipinas face North Koreans

The Philippines’ mettle will be tested when it battles dangerous North Korea for the top spot in Group A of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup on Thursday at the Bali United Training Center in Bali, Indonesia.

Action starts at 4 p.m. with the Filipinas looking to sustain their momentum against the North Koreans, who settled for a silver medal in the 2019 edition of this age-group tourney in Thailand.

The battle, however, is expected to turn into a shootout as both sides came up with lopsided wins last Monday.

The Philippines registered a 6-1 win over the host country at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium with skipper Alexa Pino and Natalie Collins leading the way after scoring a brace apiece.

Meanwhile, the North Koreans are coming off a 7-2 victory over South Korea behind the hat truck from Ho Kyong.

A win by either side will boost its bid for the two available semifinal slots.

Pino, who played for the senior team last April, is optimistic about their chances of securing the win after a great showing against the Indonesians.

“We’ve been battling a lot of teams in friendlies and a big win in the first game of the tournament will be good for us as we move on to our next game,” Pino said.

The Philippines is aiming to finish with at least a bronze medal to earn a slot in the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.