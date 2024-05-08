ESPECIALLY FOR MOM

It’s that time of the year again when we drop everything we’re doing to honor Mom for everything that she has done for the family, make her slowdown from her normal daily grind, and enjoy some special treats. Take her out on a special Mother’s Day lunch or dinner, treat her to an exquisite cake or pastry made especially for her, or just plain lavish her with attention.
Some options you may want to consider:
GUAVA CREPE CAKE
Monique Cakes PH rose to fame via its unique and one-of-a-kind Helen’s Guava Cake. For Mother’s Day 2024, Monique Tancongco created a different version of this signature cake of hers: Guava Crepe Cake. The new cake is made with 32 layers of delicate, handmade French crepes carefully lined with Monique Cakes PH’s signature guava crème between layers. Imagine all the hard work that goes into each crepe cake, which is topped with fresh guava fruit slices and bougainvillea flowers. It’s a new way to enjoy everyone’s favorite guava cake.
Priced at P2,000, the Guava Crepe Cake may be ordered via moniquecakesph.com, and IG/FB @moniquecakesph.
SUMMER PICNIC CAKE
Summer yields bountiful harvests of fresh and ripe fruits. So, Chef Rhea Castro SyCip of Flour Pot Manila takes advantage of this bounty by using them in her Mother’s Day cake which she calls Summer Picnic Cake. It is layers of light sponge cake with orange blossom water. Fresh wild raspberries from San Pablo, Laguna, and ripe mangoes from Pangasinan have been folded individually with vanilla buttercream icing and layered in between the sponge cakes. On top is curd mixed with orange marmalade, rosettes of vanilla buttercream with wild raspberries, and crowned with fresh flowers.
Summer Picnic Cake comes in two sizes — 7 inches round at P1,950; and 9 inches round at P3,500. To order, call 0916-4937488 and 0977-6437477. Lead time of 24 hours needed.
UBE QUESO CAKE
Honeybon Cakes and Pastries unveils its latest creation in time for Mother’s Day — the Ube Queso Cake. This delightful cake is such a treat, featuring a fluffy ube chiffon cake, coated with delectable cheese frosting and filled with queso de bola.
The Ube Queso Cake is a true testament to Honeybon’s dedication of pouring out its heart into crafting each baked creation.
Cakes are available for purchase at Honeybon’s stores at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and Festival Mall Alabang in Muntinlupa City. Orders for delivery may be placed via www.honeybon.ph.
MOM’S EVERLASTING VELVET CAKE
Especially for moms on Mother’s Day, Marco Polo Ortigas’ Cafe Pronto offers a delicate cake that speaks volume of maternal love. Let Mom know how special she is with a gift of Mom’s Everlasting Velvet Cake made of delicious, moist red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting. The 6-inch cake is available daily up to 12 May.