Apayao soon to see swine repopulation

BAGUIO CITY — People of the province of Apayao will soon see the boost of the repopulation of swine particularly in the Municipality of Calanasan.

A biosecure building facility will rise at Sta. Filomena, Calanasan, Apayao. The said swine production facility worth P10 million is an initiative under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion Program (INSPIRE).

The INSPIRE Program is a critical endeavor aimed at the recovery and revitalization of the hog sector particularly in light of challenges posed by African swine fever (ASF). A total of P10 million has been allotted to DA Cordillera for its DA-CAR INSPIRE project.

This funding includes the complete development of a biosecure facility, comprising a perimeter fence, climate-controlled animal housing, waste management infrastructure, essential farm equipment, a fully equipped office with sanitary amenities, and initial provisions of piglets, feeds and biologics.

Apayao Governor Elias C. Bulut Jr. hailed Apayao’s significant role as a major beneficiary of the INSPIRE project. Dr. Arlene Sagayo of DA Cordillera lauded the exemplary cooperation and unity displayed by members of the Casiggaman Agriculture Cooperative of Calanasan.

She said it is a decisive factor in their selection for this substantial project. She urged the cooperative members to sustain their unity and collaborative efforts, further emphasizing mutual support and solidarity over competition, and urged them to serve as a role model for other Farmers’ Cooperatives and Associations and hog growers within the municipality.