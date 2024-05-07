Top bets vie in Phl Badminton Open

The stage is set for the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 from 5 to 11 June.

Organized by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD), the Super 500 tournament promises thrilling matches and fierce competition in the qualifying round and semifinals that will be held at the First Pacific Leadership Academy in Antipolo City and the finals set at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City.

PBAD vice president Jude Turcuato said the best and brightest players in the country will compete in the prestigious tourney that is in cooperation with the MVP Sports Foundation, Smart and Mizuno.

“The Philippine Badminton Open is the tournament that proves who the best of the best in the country is. Badminton is one of the sports that MVPSF identified where the Filipino can be a world-class athlete. Organizing tournaments like this will get our athletes busy as this tournament kicks off our local calendar,” said Turcuato, also the executive director of MVPSF.

This year, the tournament boasts a prize pool of P1,000,000 across five divisions: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Winners in the singles categories will receive P100,000 for the champion, P50,000 for the runner-up, and P15,000 for the third and fourth-placers.

In the doubles tournaments, champions will take home P120,000, runners-up P60,000, and third and fourth-placers P30,000 each.