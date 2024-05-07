Putin takes oath for 5th pres’l term

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin was Tuesday sworn into office at a lavish Kremlin ceremony for a record-breaking fifth term with more power than ever before.

The 71-year-old has ruled Russia since the turn of the century, securing a fresh six-year mandate in March after winning presidential elections devoid of all opposition.

The inauguration was held at the Saint Andrew Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, followed by a brief address to Russians. It was broadcast live on most major Russian television channels from around midday, when a luxury motorcade drove Putin to the palace.

Government officials and foreign diplomats in Moscow have been invited to the ceremony, including French ambassador Pierre Levy, who is expected to attend.

Other European countries including Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic have signalled that they will not send representatives amid soured tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

“We will not have a representative at his inauguration,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters Monday.

Asked if the boycott meant the United States considered Putin illegitimate, Miller said, “We certainly did not consider that election free and fair, but he is the president of Russia and is going to continue in that capacity.”

The election commission said in March that he won a fifth term with 87.28 percent of the votes.

His landslide victory in the presidential election was panned by most international observers and dismissed as rigged by opposition and rights groups.

The inauguration comes two days before Russia marks Victory Day on 9 May, an event that has taken on renewed symbolism as Putin compares his offensive in Ukraine to Russia’s fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.

Authorities have erected barriers throughout Moscow’s city center ahead of both events.

Putin kicks off his six-year term emboldened by advances on the battlefield in Ukraine and sustained economic growth, despite a barrage of Western sanctions.