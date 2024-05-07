POR FAVOUR

The Gilas Women squad took a page from the men’s team playbook as it nominated University of the Philippines center Favour Onoh of Nigeria to undergo naturalization process that will make her eligible to compete in major international tournaments.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy said Gilas Women head coach Patrick Aquino nominated the 6-foot-4 Onoh to become a naturalized Filipino to finally address his needs for rebounding and interior defense in the international arena.

The Gilas Women squad is set to play in the Jones Cup in June and the FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in August.

Prior to Onoh, the Gilas Pilipinas squad had identified former San Miguel Beer import Bennie Boatwright as candidate for naturalization.

Boatwright, who was in the country a few weeks ago, is now in the process of collating all pertinent documents regarding his application. He, however, vowed to fly to the country when the lawmakers start tackling the bill that will push for his naturalization.

Dy, a former player and head coach of the Ateneo women’s basketball team, said Onoh has what it takes to play for the country after averaging 10.07 points, 13.93 rebounds, 3.21 blocks, 1.29 steals and 1.21 assists for the Fighting Maroons in the elimination round of Season 86 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

“For Favour, it was the choice of Coach Pat Aquino. As the coach of the team, he knows what kind of players he needs to compliment his system,” Dy said during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum yesterday.

“I personally talked with Favour to ask some questions, to get to know her better and see if she fits to be a citizen because the SBP will vouch for her in the Senate.”

“We’re looking forward to her getting into a Gilas game once her naturalization papers come through.”

The 18-year-old Onoh’s first season in the UAAP was quite a spectacle.

In fact, she set a new UAAP record of 30 rebounds in the Fighting Maroons’ 88-80 overtime win over eventual champion University of Santo Tomas on 22 November 2023.

She also played a pivotal role in the Fighting Maroons’ third-place finish — their first podium finish since 2008.

Once she completes the naturalization process, she will add depth in the shaded area together with veteran bigs Jack Animam and Clare Castro.

‘We’re looking forward to her getting into a Gilas game once her naturalization papers come through.’

Dy, however, assured that they are closely examining the papers of players who wish to be naturalized.

“Being a Filipino citizen is a privilege and it shouldn’t be just given away easily. When the SBP goes to the Senate or Congress for naturalization, we have to make sure that they are worth vouching for,” Dy said, adding that it took Justin Brownlee five years to receive his Philippine passport.

“So far, Favour has passed that test of ours internally. I hope she gets through Congress and the Senate for her naturalization papers.”

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas will have a tight and busy schedule as it gears up for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia in July.

Dy said Gilas will first convene on 22 June at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna before heading to Turkey and Poland for tune-up games with their counterparts.

Then it’s on to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament from 2 to 7 July in Latvia where coach Tim Cone will try to steer the reigning Asian Games champions to the quadrennial Games, a program dubbed “Mission: Paris.”