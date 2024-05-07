NEA elevates ECs’ corruption cases to DoJ

To address corruption issues, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) has asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to determine any possible criminal charges that can be imposed against three erring electric cooperatives (EC).

Administrator Antonio Mariano C. Almeda endorsed several of the NEA’s administrative cases to Justice Undersecretary Jose R. Cadiz, Jr. last Monday for the proper determination of possible criminal liabilities.

According to NEA, some officials of the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (NOCECO) were administratively liable for unduly granting themselves P82 million worth of salaries, allowances, and benefits in three years.

The NOCECO allegedly breached the benchmarks set by the administrator.

Meanwhile, First Bukidnon Electric Cooperative Inc. was found administratively liable for several major infractions such as misrepresentation of data submitted to the NEA with the view of “window-dressing” its financial operations and overspending on non-power costs amounting to roughly P92.70 million.

Additionally, the cooperative also violated the NEA’s procurement guidelines by issuing undue salary increases, allowances, and benefits.

Misappropriation of general funds

Meanwhile, Nueva Ecija ii Electric Cooperative — AREA 2 (NEECO 2-AREA 2), was found to have misappropriated roughly P250 million of general funds aside from mishandling employee retirement funds.

The NEA has been investigating Neeco II — AREA along with the National Bureau of Investigation.