Lawmaker to probe on increased foreigners' presence in exclusive villages

A lawmaker in the Senate seeks an investigation into the reported increasing presence of foreign nationals in exclusive gated subdivisions.

Senator Win Gatchalian, who chairs the Committee on Ways and Means, said there's a need to verify whether the foreigners residing in the upscale gated subdivisions have direct involvement in criminalities.

According to him, these foreigners are suspected to be working in Internet Gaming Licensees (ILGs), formerly called Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Gatchalian cited the concerns of homeowners in Multinational Village, Paranaque City about a supposed enclave catering exclusively to foreign nationals in their subdivision.

"This is something worthy of attention. We need to ensure that any significant gathering of foreign nationals is not for the purpose of engaging in illegal activities given the trend of rising criminality attributed to these individuals involved in the industry," he said.

Gatchalian recalled the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided a residence in Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City in November 2023 which led to the arrest of 11 Chinese nationals allegedly conducting illegal online gambling activities.

"It is cause for worry that the people living in these subdivisions may be fugitives from other countries. They know how to move and who to talk to because these syndicates study the movement here," Gatchalian said.

He warned that foreign syndicates may be enjoying protection from high-ranking officials.

Gatchalian is one of the senators advocating for the termination of ILG operations in the country, saying that the social costs of allowing them far outweigh the economic gains any economic gains derived from the industry.