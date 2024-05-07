Find your next favorite literary masterpiece

Deciding what to read next? Try some of the most notable and brilliant works by National Artists for Literature.

The Flowers of May by National Artist Francisco Arcellana. Set in 1934, this short story revolves around a father who just lost his daughter. It narrates how the grieving family, amid their shock and pain, comes to accept the death of their family member two months after the funeral. This piece won second place in the 1951 Palanca Awards. It was also featured in Our Very Own, a TV anthology of dramatic readings directed by Father James Reuter and starring National Artists Lamberto Avellana and Daisy Avellana. Arcellana was named National Artist in 1990.

The Tracks of Babylon and Other Poems by National Artist Edith L. Tiempo. If you are into poetry, this is the book for you. A collection of poems that exemplifies the National Artist’s genius in creating images and incorporating irony through her phenomenal usage of words. In this book, you can find poems such as “The Tracks of Babylon,” “The Return,” “Mid-Morning for Sheba,” “Lament for the Littlest Fellow” and “St. Anthony’s Feast,” among others. Tiempo was conferred the National Artist award in 1999.

Likhang Dila, Likhang Diwa by National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera. The anthology contains 103 poems the National Artist wrote between 1956 and 1992. Divided into three sections, “Paghihintay,” “Paroo’t Parito” and “Paglingon at Pagtanaw,” this poetry collection depicts massive poverty, realities of urban dwelling and the tyranny of the city’s idle upper class.

A Season of Grace by National Artist N.V.M Gonzales. Set in post-war Oriental Mindoro, the novel depicts the barrio life, with farming and kaingin as central theme. From the book synopsis, the novel counters the myth of the Philippines’ lost native past and cultural weakness in the face of foreign dominance. González was proclaimed National Artist in 1997.

Lemlúnay: Pagunita sa Gunita by National Artist Virgilio S. Almario. Almario’s latest collection of poems features 30 poems, written from 2018 to 2023, with English translation by poet Marne Kilates. The book is one of Almario’s most visual books with photographs by journalist and publication designer Roel Hoang Manipon, and design by Manipon and Mervin Concepcion Vergara, adding additional ways of seeing and interpreting. Almario was proclaimed National Artist in 2003.

The Trilogy of Saint Lazarus by National Artist Cirilo F. Bautista. The Archipelago, Telex Moon and Sunlight on Broken Stones comprise The Trilogy of Saint Lazarus, which have been written individually but are connected by historical events. The first book, The Archipelago, depicts the Spanish colonization in the Philippines, while the second book, Telex Moon, laments the simultaneous growth and degradation of Manila. The trilogy continues with Sunlight on Broken Stones, chronicling Philippine history and the search of Filipino identity during the tumultuous periods. The National Artist award was conferred on Bautista in 2014.