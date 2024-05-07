Espejo tows ‘happy’ Crunchers to finals

Marck Espejo took matters into his own hands to lift Criss Cross to the championship stage of the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference.

Losing the first two sets didn’t stop Espejo from turning the tides for the King Crunchers to pull off a dramatic 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 17-15 win over the Bryan Bagunas-led Cignal HD Spikers on Sunday at Rizal Memorial Coliseum to forge a best-of-three titular series.

The returning outside hitter, who won a title in the Korean V-League, unleashed a team-high 28 points built on 21 attacks, three blocks, and four aces, earning the final Spikers’ Turf Player of the Week citation this conference for the period of 1 to 5 May.

His best game so far as a King Cruncher was fueled by coach Tai Bundit’s “happy, happy” mantra.

“We decided during the huddle that we’ll just enjoy the game. Whether we win or lose, we’ll give our 100 percent. At least there will be no regret. During the third set, we’re just waiting for a spark and enjoying ourselves inside the court,” Espejo said.

The newest Spikers’ Turf club owned by Rebisco needed to earn its finals ticket the hard way after falling to the D’Navigators, 25-16, 25-27, 21-25, 17-25, where the former Ateneo de Manila University star produced 15 points off 13 attacks and two aces.

With their backs against the wall, the King Crunchers made sure to bounce back in their second semis assignment, sweeping the PGJC-Navy Sea Lions, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12, with Espejo unloading 17 points from 14 attacks and three blocks on top of nine excellent receptions.

His steady performance for Criss Cross drew 10 votes among the scribes covering the league organized by Sports Vision, outshining Cignal star Bagunas, PGJC-Navy Sea Lion Greg Dolor, and D’Navigators spiker Edward Camposano.

The brewing rivalry continues between the King Crunchers and HD Spikers in Finals Game 1 on Wednesday.