Conviction of ASG financial facilitator hailed

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla on Tuesday lauded the conviction of an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member acting as an accessory in terror financing for the designated terrorist group.

In its Judgement promulgated on 04 April 2024, the Zamboanga City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 33 found Norkisa Omar Asnalul, also known as Norkisa Omar Ibno, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of three counts of violation of Section 7 of Republic Act (RA) 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012. The sentences shall be served successively with full credit of her period of detention.

The DoJ panel of prosecutors, in its information, charged Asnalul with three counts of violation of Section 8 of RA 10168, which carries significant penalty. The charges stemmed from allegations that she facilitated the transfer of funds in 2015 on behalf of the Abu Sayyaf.

The accused during the arraignment, entered separate pleas of not guilty to the three charges. However, the accused, through counsel, proffered to a plea bargain by pleading guilty to the lesser offenses — acting as an accessory in terror financing.