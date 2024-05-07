Collective spirit key to title drive

Individual talent will take a backseat as the collective spirit and thirst for glory will gauge who between Choco Mucho and Creamline will emerge as Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference champion.

With Game 1 of the best-of-three title playoff set to ignite the Smart Araneta Coliseum tomorrow, anticipation is high two days before the league’s most popular teams square off for the second straight All-Filipino championship.

Both teams boast massive fan bases, and their supporters are expected to play a pivotal role through the series, especially in crucial moments.

Their cheers and roars will undoubtedly fuel their respective teams, setting the stage for a classic showdown reminiscent of their last finals face-off, which saw a record-breaking crowd of 24,459.

Sisi Rondina, with her impressive 24.3-point average in the semifinals, is poised to lead Choco Mucho once again. Yet, she humbly deflects the spotlight, emphasizing the team’s unity and trust in each other.

“Our mindset revolves around each other,” said Rondina, whose 23-point, 14-reception performance against Choco Mucho last 30 April ended the Flying Titans’ 12-game losing skein to their sister team.

“It’s not just about me. You can see it in our faces. This is ours, we can do this together.”

Defense is paramount for Choco Mucho, as it seeks its first-ever league championship. Learning from past shortcomings, the Flying Titans prioritize stifling their opponents and adhering to their system.

“Our focus is to stop our opponents from scoring against us,” Rondina said.

“We trust each other and coach (Dante) Alinsunurin’s system. As Maddie (Madayag) said, we fall together, but we rise together, too.”

On the other side, the Cool Smashers are determined to maintain their dominance. With a wealth of championship experience and a formidable roster, they aim for a third straight AFC crown and eighth overall championship.

Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza are expected to elevate their game, while Alyssa Valdez is ready to showcase her vintage form. The bench, led by Michele Gumabao, stands ready to contribute when called upon.

For both teams, success hinges on collective effort rather than individual brilliance. Creamline playmaker Kyle Negrito encapsulated this sentiment, highlighting the team’s unity forged through shared struggles.

As the title series unfolds, the bench becomes increasingly vital, especially if top hitters cancel each other out.

Still, should the battle go down the wire, experience and composure will decide who will emerge as the last team standing.