China ships entered Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AFP) — Four Chinese coastguard ships briefly sailed through Taiwan’s “prohibited” waters, Taipei said, urging Beijing to stop actions that “endanger” navigation safety.

The Chinese ships entered waters south of Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen, five kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Taiwan’s coastguard said in a statement later the same day.

The ships “sailed out of our prohibited and restricted waters” about an hour later, the agency said, urging Beijing to immediately stop “behavior that endangers navigation safety.”