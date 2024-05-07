WORLD

China ships entered Taiwan

This handout picture taken on May 6, 2024 and released on May 7, 2024 by the Taiwan Coast Guard shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship sailing into the Kinmen waters. Four Chinese coastguard ships briefly sailed through Taiwan's "prohibited" waters, Taipei said, urging Beijing to stop actions that "endanger" navigation safety. The Chinese ships entered waters south of Taiwan's outlying island of Kinmen, five kilometres (three miles) from the Chinese city of Xiamen, around 3:30 pm (0730 GMT) on May 6, Taiwan's coastguard said in a statement later the same day.Handout / TAIWAN COAST GUARD / AFP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AFP) — Four Chinese coastguard ships briefly sailed through Taiwan’s “prohibited” waters, Taipei said, urging Beijing to stop actions that “endanger” navigation safety.

The Chinese ships entered waters south of Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen, five kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Taiwan’s coastguard said in a statement later the same day.

The ships “sailed out of our prohibited and restricted waters” about an hour later, the agency said, urging Beijing to immediately stop “behavior that endangers navigation safety.”

