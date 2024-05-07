CdO state of emergency stays

CAGAYAN de Oro City — City Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy declared on Monday that the state of emergency will stay until the water disconnection threat is not resolve.

The mayor said during Monday’s flag raising ceremony a neutral “independent third party” is needed to help resolve the ongoing dispute between the Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) and its water bulk supplier.

“There should be a third party that would help resolve this dispute between COWD and Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI),” he said.

The third party must be neutral. Like the local chapter of certified public accountants, or even a group of retired judges that can help find ways to solve this problem.

The mayor said that he won’t lift his declaration of a “state of emergency” in the city until the threat of disconnection by COBI is over.

Mayor Uy said the city police will remain outside Rio Verde’s facilities in Barangay Indahag as a deterrent against saboteurs wishing to exploit the situation between COWD and COBI.

The state of emergency also includes the deployment of an incident management team that “can mobilize resources” to handle problems arising from the cutoff of water supply.

While Mayor Uy secured commitments from other bulk water suppliers like Rio Verde to continue supplying water to the city’s first district — who will be severely hit by COBI’s disconnection — he said city hall isn’t taking any chances.

“It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that public welfare will not be compromised,” the mayor said.