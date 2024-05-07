AFP: Phl EEZ now free of Chinese research ships

LAOAG CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed there were no more Chinese research vessels loitering within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as of Tuesday.

In a press briefing here on Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said they did not monitor any Chinese research vessels this week.

“We have not spotted any; there are zero research vessels this week,” Padilla told reporters. She had noted a surge of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) at the beginning of the country’s Balikatan exercise with the United States.

“Yes, there was a surge at the beginning but this week, there was no significant surge in the number of China vessels in the WPS,” she said.

Padilla reported that 10 Chinese Coast Guard ships remained at Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin Shoal, and the islands of Pag-asa, Kota, Lawak and Patag.

Four ships of the People’s Liberation Army Navy were seen loitering at Bajo de Masinloc and Pag-asa Island.