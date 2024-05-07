Abra village execs suspended for garbage dumping

BAGUIO CITY — Officials of a village in the capital town of Abra were meted suspension for making irresponsible dumping of trash punishable by “execution.”

Barangay Calaba, Bangued chairman Renato P. Brasuela and five of his kagawads including the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson were suspended for 90 days for crafting an ordinance in February that sought to mete out “death” as a third offense penalty for illegally dumping garbage.

Bangued town mayor Mila A. Valera ordered the barangay officials to momentarily leave their posts for 90 days after the Sangguniang Bayan of Bangued found them guilty of Grave Misconduct, Grave Abuse of Authority, Gross Neglect of Duty, Gross Dishonesty, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

A wide uproar surfaced in Barangay Calaba last February this year when barangay officials instituted an ordinance penalizing dumping of garbage P1,000 for the first offense, P1,000 and eight hours of community service for second offense and getting shot for the third offense.

The barangay ordinance approved by barangay chairman Brasuela, kagawads Marjun S. Santiago, Rosemel B. Viado, Marlbour Jude B. Valera, Carmelita A. Venus, and SK barangay chairman Darryl B. Blanes, did not also reach the Sangguniang Bayan for review before it was instituted for implementation.

On 3 May the Bangued SB recommended Mayor Valera to place Brasuela and his five kagawads under preventive suspension, pending investigation of the administrative cases leveled against them.