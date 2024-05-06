Solon hails barangay execs as ‘superstars’

Barangay officials are “superstars in their own right” for their dedication to public service, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said yesterday.

Go extended tokens to each barangay chairman while reaffirming his commitment to grassroots leadership and barangay empowerment during his participation in the Liga ng mga Barangay Pangasinan Chapter’s 1st Provincial Congress for 2024.

The event, themed “Barangay para sa Kaunlaran, Kapayapaan at Kaligtasan Pambuliko,” brought together barangay officials from across Pangasinan to discuss key issues and strategies for community development.

He emphasized the pivotal role of barangay leaders as the first point of contact for Filipinos and as vital links to the national government.

Go also joined thousands of Universal Guardians Brotherhood (UGB) members at the Marikina Sports Center in Marikina City to celebrate the organization’s 48th Founding Anniversary on Saturday.

Established in 1976, UGB is a socio-civic service fraternity focusing on service. They uphold principles of brotherhood, unity, solidarity, and oneness.

The celebration was a meaningful platform for the Guardians to reflect on their achievements and reinforce their commitment to societal welfare, drawing many attendees from various regions.

Go started his address by acknowledging the presence and support of the people who have been pivotal in his journey, not just as a public servant but as a true Filipino dedicated to his roots and his country.“As your fellow public servant, I want to express my deepest appreciation to each of you — the courageous and diligent Guardians who empower and inspire our community,” Go said.