Rookie, veteran flaunt fine forms

A rookie and a veteran continued their fine showings for Letran College and University Perpetual Help System Dalta in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 women’s and men’s volleyball tournaments.

For the second time this season,

first-year Gia Maquilang of the Lady Knights and Altas’ graduating skipper Louie Ramirez have displayed all-around brilliance to emerge as the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation for the period of 30 April to 5 May.

The 19-year-old Maquilang erupted for a career-high 24 points alongside an equally impressive defensive effort of 11 digs and nine receptions as Letran edged rival San Beda University in an epic five-set thriller, 29-27, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, to clinch its first Final Four berth in 12 years on Saturday.

That performance followed an 18-point outing from Maquilang laced by 16 digs and eight receptions in their four-set romp of erstwhile undefeated Lyceum Lady Pirates.

The vital wins propelled Letran to an impressive 6-2 slate as it vies for a dream finals spot under the guidance of new head coach Oliver Almadro with only a game left in their elimination round assignment.

Maquilang, who bagged the weekly honors just four weeks ago, bested San Beda rookie star Angel Habacon, who also registered a career-high 36 points last week, San Sebastian College’s Kath Santos, Mapua University’s Roxie Dela Cruz, and College of Saint Benilde veteran Gayle Pascual for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

In the men’s play, grizzled outside spiker Ramirez is looking forward to cap a historic year with a four-peat as he steered the Las Piñas crew to its fifth consecutive elimination round sweep for an outright finals berth.