Rondina carrying Choco Mucho

During Choco Mucho’s semifinal campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, there was just one name that stood out among the galaxy of stars who also made their presence felt: Sisi Rondina.

The explosive Rondina provided the firepower the Flying Titans needed as they brace for a tough showdown with Creamline starting Thursday in a bold bid to finally win a coveted PVL crown.

Her production and on-court leadership earned her the unanimous vote for the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week citation for the period of 30 April to 5 May.

The 27-year-old outside hitter poured in 32 points built on 30 attacks, one block, and an ace along with nine digs and seven receptions to beat Petro Gazz, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20, to formally claim a finals berth on Sunday in front of a 17,834-strong crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We are very thankful to everyone. Our mind set is different and you could see in the faces of the players that they want to win this one,” Rondina said.

“What we try hard to do is to stop our foes from scoring. We just follow the system,” Rondina added.

The former University of Santo Tomas star played a pivotal role in their first-ever victory over the Cool Smashers, fighting their way back from a two-set deficit to pull off a 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16 upset.

Rondina delivered 23 points from 21 attacks, one block, and an ace on top of 14 excellent receptions as Choco Mucho ended a 12-game head-to-head futility over Creamline.

The win gave the Flying Titans solid momentum to sweep past Chery Tiggo, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23, where Rondina starred with a triple-double of 18 points, 14 digs, and 10 receptions.

Rondina garnered all 16 votes from print and online scribes covering the league organized by Sports Vision.