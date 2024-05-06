Remulla graces softball tilt opener

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla graced the opening of the 1st AJAA Invitational Softball Tournament over the weekend at the Imus Grandstand and Track Oval in Imus City.

Together with Imus Mayor Alex Advincula, General Trias Mayor Luis Ferrer, Remulla made the ceremonial pitch in the event that would be participated by six cities and three towns from the province of Cavite.

Remulla, the country’s chief of mission to the Paris Olympics and booster of the UP Fighting Maroons, and Ferrer served as sponsors and dangled P500,000 while another P250,000 were donated by Advincula and Cong. AJ Advincula to hike the total cash prizes to P750,000.

Champion team will receive P180,000 while the 1st runner-up will take home P150,000; 2nd runner-up P100,000; 3rd runner-up P75,000; and the remaining competing teams will get P50,000 as consolation prizes.

Entered in the powerhouse field are clouters from the Bacoor Strikers, Imus Sluggers, Batang GenTri, Dasma Monarch, Unlad Cavite City, Trece ‘The Martyrs’, Tanza Mariners, Batang Alfonso and Unlad Noveleta of Mayor Dino Chua.