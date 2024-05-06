Investors grant capital to sustainability-advocating enterprises

Investors from Impact Pioneers Network (IPN) have granted non-collateral loans of at least P250,000 to three enterprises advocating sustainability.

In a statement on Monday, IPN said the funding was made possible through its recent partnerships with Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation (NWTF), Dungganon Bank, and an angel investor from its network who preferred to be anonymous.

The three beneficiaries of the capital funds are Magnus Renewable Tech Corp., Agro-Digital PH and Suds Sustainable Pods.

IPN promotes impact investing which it said spur economic growth while also promoting equal opportunities.

Collateral-free short-term loans

“This facility will provide collateral-free, short-term loans to enterprises creating direct social or climate impact, with a focus on supporting businesses owned or led by women,” the IPN said.

Negros Oriental-based Magnus Renewable Tech Corp. said it will use the loan for a solar energy pilot project aimed at distributing renewable energy to more communities.

Meanwhile, Agro-Digital PH, a provider of digital database informing farmers about consumer demand and market prices said the loan will help delivery of its services more efficiently so farmers can avoid food waste and make their production cost-efficient.

Lastly, Suds Sustainable Pods, a manufacturer of cleaning products in water-soluble packaging, said the loan will help it continue to improve its production so it can encourage more Filipinos to reduce plastic waste.

“Their support has allowed us to allocate resources towards optimizing essential business processes that strengthen compliance and operational efficiency,” said the company’s co-founder Jean Magboo-Yuzon.