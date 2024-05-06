Gov't told: Boost efforts to end sexual abuse, exploitation of kids

The SaferKidsPH, an Australian Government initiative, has urged the Philippine government to further its efforts to end sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Its statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned recently in the "strongest terms" the child rights violation.

"Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children has no place in our society," Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu said.

"The Australian Government, through SaferKidsPH and its consortium members, will share the findings and recommendations that will assist the anti-online sexual abuse or exploitation of children initiatives of relevant Philippine Government agencies," Yu added.

She vowed that Australia will remain committed to helping the Philippine government create a safe online and offline environment "for children to prosper."

A study conducted by UNICEF found that 20 percent of children in the country aged 12 to 17 who use the internet have experienced online sexual abuse.

"Children have the right to be protected from abuse and live in communities where they feel safe. To be effective, we need to foster a whole-of-government approach and strengthen the child protection system in responding to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children," UNICEF Representative to the Philippines Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.

"With this united front, we stand a stronger chance of ending online sexual abuse and exploitation of children," Dendevnorov added.

SaferKidsPH, an Australian Government initiative, is delivered through the pioneering consortium of Save the Children Philippines, The Asia Foundation, and UNICEF to end the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children in the Philippines.

The consortium urges a more holistic approach that focuses on strengthening the child protection system to address the drivers of this problem, as well as establishing and strengthening coordinated multi-disciplinary services to help victims.

The consortium will support the National Coordinating Center in operationalizing Republic Act No. 11930.

This year's key action is to develop a strategic plan that sets out concrete steps that promote a more holistic approach.